Francouz will start Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Francouz gave up four goals on 26 shots in Monday's loss in Game 2. Still, Francouz represents the Avalanche's best option in goal with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) likely out for the remainder of the series at a minimum. The 30-year-old Francouz will look to lock things down between the pipes with the hopes of preventing the Avalanche from falling into a 3-0 deficit in the series.