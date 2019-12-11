Francouz will guard the cage against the Flyers at home Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz will be making his fourth consecutive appearance between the pipes as Philipp Grubauer (hamstring) continues to work his way back from injury. As of now, the Avs don't have an additional netminder on the 23-man roster, so it appears Grubauer will serve as the No. 2 and could retake crease from Francouz as soon as Friday's meeting with New Jersey.