Francouz stopped 18 of 20 shots in relief Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Predators in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

Francouz was thrust into the game when starter Darcy Kuemper suffered an eye injury in the last minute of the first period. Francouz was solid in his time in the blue paint. He allowed a power-play goal to Eeli Tolvanen on a one-timer from the left circle at 5:41 of the second. And then another power-play goal got past at 12:54 of the same frame on a one-timer by Roman Josi. No fault there -- Francouz was completely screened.Thankfully, Kuemper's injury isn't considered to be severe and the Avs haven't ruled him out for Game 4 on Monday.