Coach Jared Bednar said there's "a good possbility" Francouz is ready for Tuesday's game against the Flames.

Bednar relayed an identical update on Philipp Grubauer's (lower body) status, so even if Francouz is healthy, he may be relegated to a backup role once again. Francouz and Grubauer stopped pucks during Monday's practice, supporting the notion that they're nearing a return. Once the duo is ready, Antoine Bibeau and Adam Werner are expected to be reassigned to AHL Colorado.