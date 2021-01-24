Francouz (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

It's a bit concerning that Francouz will miss a third straight game, as the Avalanche initially called it a minor injury. However, Philipp Grubauer has been playing quite well, so perhaps the Avalanche are allowing Francouz to take his time in recovery. Hunter Miska will serve as Grubauer's backup Sunday.