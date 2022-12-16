Francouz (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Sabres, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The Avalanche recalled Jonas Johansson to serve as backup to Alexandar Georgiev on Thursday while Francouz is under the weather. Francouz's status should be updated prior to Saturday's game versus the Predators.
