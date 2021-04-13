Francouz (lower body) has undergone surgery and won't be ready to return in 2020-21, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz is expected to be healthy ahead of the 2021-22 season, but the Avalanche will have to roll with the trio of Philipp Grubauer, Devan Dubnyk and Jonas Johansson for the rest of the current campaign. Francouz has missed the entirety of 2020-21 with a lower-body injury.