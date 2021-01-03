Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Francouz (hip/knee) required offseason surgery but is healthy for training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It's unclear whether Francouz had surgery on his hip or knee or both. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old will be on the ice to start camp as he competes with Philipp Grubauer for starts in the blue paint. Francouz made a strong case for more looks last year, posting a .923 save percentage and a 21-7-4 record.