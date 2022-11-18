Francouz made 46 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The shot volume Francouz faced was by far a season high, but he proved to be up to the task and got rewarded with his second straight win when Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in OT. The veteran netminder has seen just five starts to Alexandar Georgiev's 10 so far this season, but Francouz could begin to see more work given his 2,42 GAA and .925 save percentage.