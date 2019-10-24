Francouz will be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim on Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz has seen limited action this season, just two appearances, but has performed well with a pair of wins and a .951 save percentage. As long as Philipp Grubauer continues racking up wins, Francouz will likely be limited to back-to-back appearances and the occasional random outing.