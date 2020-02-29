Francouz turned aside 45 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 45 saves were a season high for the 29-year-old, who continues to impress with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) on the shelf. Francouz has gone 5-1-1 since Grubauer's injury while winning five straight, and he's posted a dazzling 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage over that span.