Francouz allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Avalanche were sluggish, allowing the Kraken to score the first three goals in the game. They tried to catch up, and Francouz provided solid goaltending in the final 40 minutes, but his winning streak was ended at six games. The 31-year-old netminder is now at 15-4-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 20 appearances. He's been starting every third game lately, so that would put him on track to play Tuesday versus the Blues unless the Avalanche want to get Darcy Kuemper into a rhythm before the playoffs.