Francouz stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Francouz was rewarded for his win Sunday with a second consecutive start, and he again picked up the win. The Flyers had the first and last goals of the game, but the Avalanche scored three in between. Francouz improved to 4-5-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He's not exactly stealing this wins, so it's still expected Alexandar Georgiev will get a majority of the playing time, though Francouz's strong play of late may earn him a slightly larger share than he was getting before.