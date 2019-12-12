Francouz allowed one goal on 33 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Wednesday.

This was exactly how owners were hoping Francouz would bounce back after he yielded five goals in an overtime defeat during his last outing Monday. That's Francouz's only blemish over the last month, as he is 5-0-1 with a .943 save percentage in his last eight games. Overall, Francouz is 8-2-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .927 save percentage in 13 games this season.