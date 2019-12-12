Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Wins eighth game
Francouz allowed one goal on 33 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Wednesday.
This was exactly how owners were hoping Francouz would bounce back after he yielded five goals in an overtime defeat during his last outing Monday. That's Francouz's only blemish over the last month, as he is 5-0-1 with a .943 save percentage in his last eight games. Overall, Francouz is 8-2-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .927 save percentage in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Roughed up for five goals•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Taking on Flames•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Perfect in relief•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Busy night in Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Montreal on Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.