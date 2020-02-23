Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Wins third straight start
Francouz saved 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.
Once again, it was a close battle, but Francouz made the plays he needed to for his third straight win. He also turned aside all three Kings shooters in the shootout. The Czech netminder improved to 16-5-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 26 games. Expect Francouz to continue to see the bulk of the starts with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) out.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Going for third straight win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Puts up first goose egg•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Signs two-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Shutout bid spoiled late•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Presumed starter against Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.