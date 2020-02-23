Francouz saved 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Once again, it was a close battle, but Francouz made the plays he needed to for his third straight win. He also turned aside all three Kings shooters in the shootout. The Czech netminder improved to 16-5-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 26 games. Expect Francouz to continue to see the bulk of the starts with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) out.