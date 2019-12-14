Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Wins third straight
Francouz allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.
The 29-year-old continues to dominate, as in his last nine games, he is 6-0-1 with a .948 save percentage. He had a stinker last week against Calgary, but in three of his last four games, Francouz hasn't yielded more than a goal. It's still a relatively small sample, but overall, he is 9-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .932 save percentage in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.