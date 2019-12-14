Francouz allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

The 29-year-old continues to dominate, as in his last nine games, he is 6-0-1 with a .948 save percentage. He had a stinker last week against Calgary, but in three of his last four games, Francouz hasn't yielded more than a goal. It's still a relatively small sample, but overall, he is 9-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .932 save percentage in 14 games this season.