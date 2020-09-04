Francouz (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's Game 7 against the Stars.
Michael Hutchinson will once again start in place of the injured Francouz on Friday. If the Avalanche are able to advance, there's a chance Francouz will be ready to return to action at some point during the Western Conference finals.
