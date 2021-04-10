Francouz (lower body) isn't expected to return this season, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz has yet to play this season due to a lower-body injury, and it sounds like he won't be available at all in 2020-21, even if the Avalanche make a deep playoff run. Colorado just added veteran netminder Devan Dubnyk via a trade Saturday, which further supports the notion that Francouz won't be available this year.