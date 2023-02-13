Francouz (lower body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz does not have a timeline in place for his return yet. Colorado brought up netminder Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado on Monday. Alexandar Georgiev could end up making back-to-back starts, as the Avalanche visit Minnesota on Wednesday following Tuesday's contest.
