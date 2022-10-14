Francouz gave up five goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Francouz started the second half of a back-to-back, and the Flames were better from the jump. They scored thrice on special teams (twice on the power play, once shorthanded) as the Avalanche may have been a bit tired from their banner-raising ceremony from a night before. The 32-year-old goalie was a dependable backup last year with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 21 contests, but he'll need to avoid performances like Thursday's if he's to challenge Alexandar Georgiev for the starting role in the Avalanche's crease.