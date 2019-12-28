Francouz allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

This was the first truly bad outing from Francouz this season. Prior to Friday, he came into the night with a 7-0-1 record and .942 save percentage in the last eight games. That includes a .956 save percentage in the last four contests. Overall, he is 11-3-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .927 save percentage this season.