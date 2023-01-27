Francouz allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Francouz's three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt as the Ducks rallied for a third-period comeback. This was the first time since Dec. 3 that Francouz has allowed more than three goals in a game. He slipped to 7-7-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Alexandar Georgiev will likely get the nod for Saturday's game versus the Blues.