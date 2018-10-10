Grubauer allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was the 26-year-old netminder's first appearance of the season and he had to have hoped for a better result. Grubauer was solid in the opening minutes, making several big saves to keep his team from falling behind early. Columbus would eventually get the best of the German, solving him on four separate occasions. Colorado doesn't have to play back-to-back games until the end of October but one should expect Grubauer to get a shot at redemption before then.