Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Allows three in road win
Grubauer made 27 saves Thursday and prevailed over the Devils 5-3.
It was only Grubauer's second start of the season and he was able to pick up his first win. Both of the 26-year-old netminder's starts have come away from home which is typical of a backup's workload. Grubauer could see his first home start as early as next Friday when the Senators pay Colorado a visit on the first half of a back-to-back.
