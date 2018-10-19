Grubauer made 27 saves Thursday and prevailed over the Devils 5-3.

It was only Grubauer's second start of the season and he was able to pick up his first win. Both of the 26-year-old netminder's starts have come away from home which is typical of a backup's workload. Grubauer could see his first home start as early as next Friday when the Senators pay Colorado a visit on the first half of a back-to-back.