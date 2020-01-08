Grubauer allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The German-born netminder had won back-to-back games prior to Tuesday's loss, and Grubauer's record now stands at 12-10-3 on the year. He's allowed three or more goals in three of his last four games, though Grubauer did win one of those contests, and has cooled off substantially since the start of the season. Grubauer has only three wins since the beginning of December.