Grubauer allowed three goals on eight shots after relieving Semyon Varlamov in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers.

Grubauer was thrown to the wolves for the second straight game as the Avalanche were down 3-0 when he entered. Grubauer has a .900 save percentage and 7-2-2 record, and Varlamov's bumpy streak could earn him more starts moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories