Grubauer was pressed into duty Saturday after starter Semyon Varlamov was pulled with the Avalanche down 5-1 to the Lightning.

He stopped 13-of-15 shots Saturday. Grubauer has been a capable back-up this season and has a strong 7-1-2 record. But beware the ratios -- his 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage aren't exactly in the excellence category.