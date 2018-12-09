Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Appears in relief
Grubauer was pressed into duty Saturday after starter Semyon Varlamov was pulled with the Avalanche down 5-1 to the Lightning.
He stopped 13-of-15 shots Saturday. Grubauer has been a capable back-up this season and has a strong 7-1-2 record. But beware the ratios -- his 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage aren't exactly in the excellence category.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fourth straight win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins third in a row•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stymies Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending net Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...