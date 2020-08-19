Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's Game 5 against the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Grubauer didn't have to do much in Game 4, making 14 saves on just 15 shots en route to an easy 7-1 blowout victory. If his teammates continue to impose their will on the Coyotes in front of him, the 28-year-old backstop could cruise to another easy win Wednesday.
