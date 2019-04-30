Grubauer will start Game 3 at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has had sole possession of the net for the Avalanche in the 2018 playoffs, with pending unrestricted free agent Semyon Varlamov available in a backup capacity. The former hung on for a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday, and now even-keeled series is in Colorado for the first time.