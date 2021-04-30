Grubauer (not injury related) will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 14, but he's been skating since Tuesday after being removed from the league's protocols list last Friday, so he shouldn't have too much rust to shake off against the Sharks. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 26th win of the season in a home matchup with a San Jose squad that's 10-13-3 on the road this year.