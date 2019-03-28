Grubauer allowed three goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Grubauer bent but didn't break in this contest, improving to 6-2-1 in his last 10 appearances (nine starts). He's up to 16-9-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage overall, but his recent play has effectively left Semyon Varlamov as a spectator for much of March. Grubauer has certainly played well enough to earn another start Friday versus the Coyotes if coach Jared Bednar is willing to trot him out there a seventh straight time.