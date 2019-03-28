Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back in win column
Grubauer allowed three goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Grubauer bent but didn't break in this contest, improving to 6-2-1 in his last 10 appearances (nine starts). He's up to 16-9-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage overall, but his recent play has effectively left Semyon Varlamov as a spectator for much of March. Grubauer has certainly played well enough to earn another start Friday versus the Coyotes if coach Jared Bednar is willing to trot him out there a seventh straight time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal again Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Unlucky in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Secures big win against Hawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready to face Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Withstands onslaught in key win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...