Grubauer allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Grubauer allowed goals to Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead. From that point, Grubauer was sturdy, allowing the Avalanche to complete a comeback. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 12-6-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 18 outings. While it was a solid game, it's unclear if Grubauer or Hunter Miska will get the starting nod for Saturday's second game of the back-to-back against the Ducks.