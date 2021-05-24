Grubauer stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Sunday in Game 4.

Outside of Vladimir Tarasenko and his two-goal effort, nobody in the Blues lineup was able to solve Grubauer, although he didn't exactly face a ton of volume, either. The 29-year-old Grubauer logged a tidy 1.75 GAA and .936 save percentage in the four-game sweep and has won six consecutive starts dating back to the end of the regular season.