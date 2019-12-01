Grubauer will start versus Chicago on Saturday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was rarely tested in his last outing, a 4-1 win over Edmonton that saw the German-born netminder stop 19 of 20 shots. Chicago comes in having lost three of its last four games and is 21st in the league in scoring, averaging 2.84 goals per game in 2019-20.