Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Battling Blackhawks on Saturday
Grubauer will start versus Chicago on Saturday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer was rarely tested in his last outing, a 4-1 win over Edmonton that saw the German-born netminder stop 19 of 20 shots. Chicago comes in having lost three of its last four games and is 21st in the league in scoring, averaging 2.84 goals per game in 2019-20.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Lightly tested in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hoping to right ship against Oilers•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yanked after one period•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal versus Maple Leafs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Drops road start in Minnesota•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal versus Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.