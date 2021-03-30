Grubauer stopped 13 of 15 shots Monday in a 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Grubauer fell in overtime in his most recent start Saturday, putting an end to his eight-game winning streak, but he got right back into victory column with a relatively easy outing against the Ducks. The 29-year-old improved to 21-7-1 with a league-best 1.74 GAA and .929 save percentage.