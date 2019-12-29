Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Best game in over three weeks
Grubauer made 38 saves Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas.
He played his best game in over three weeks, but Grubauer still didn't earn the win. He's just 1-3-1 in six December starts. Compare that to Pavel Francouz's 6-1-1 record in seven starts in December and you have a goalie controversy brewing in Mile High.
