Grubauer made 38 saves Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas.

He played his best game in over three weeks, but Grubauer still didn't earn the win. He's just 1-3-1 in six December starts. Compare that to Pavel Francouz's 6-1-1 record in seven starts in December and you have a goalie controversy brewing in Mile High.

