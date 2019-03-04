Grubauer made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

The Avalanche netminder surrendered a pair of goals, one in the first period and another in the second. Unfortunately for Grubauer, Derick Brassard was the lone goal-scorer for Colorado, and the Avs have suddenly dropped back-to-back contests after going 5-0-1 in their previous six. Meanwhile, the German-born backup now owns a 10-8-3 record on the season, to go along with a 3.21 GAA and .897 save percentage.