Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Stars
Grubauer will tend the twine versus Dallas on the road Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has played his way into more games, as he is sporting a 3-1-0 record and 0.75 GAA in his last four outings. The German netminder will need to continue performing well if he is going to permanently unseat Semyon Varlamov as the No. 1 in the Mile High City.
