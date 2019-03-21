Grubauer will tend the twine versus Dallas on the road Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has played his way into more games, as he is sporting a 3-1-0 record and 0.75 GAA in his last four outings. The German netminder will need to continue performing well if he is going to permanently unseat Semyon Varlamov as the No. 1 in the Mile High City.