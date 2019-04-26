Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes for Game 1
Grubauer will be in net for Friday's Game 1 against the Sharks, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer seemed to grow more confident as the opening-round series versus the Flames moved along, allowing no more than two goals in the final four contests after letting in three in Game 1. He will retake the cage for Game 1 of the second round, squaring off against a Sharks club that ended Game 7 of the opening round with a bang, notching four goals in the third period to tie the game versus the Golden Knights and another in overtime to clinch the series.
