Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Friday
Grubauer will guard the cage for Friday's road tilt with St. Louis, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Despite giving up three goals on eight shots in a relief appearance against Edmonton on Tuesday, Grubauer will get the nod versus the Blues -- although considering he has come on in relief of Semyon Varlamov in two straight games, it shouldn't come as a shock to see coach Jared Bednar shake things up.
