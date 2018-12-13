Grubauer will guard the cage for Friday's road tilt with St. Louis, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Despite giving up three goals on eight shots in a relief appearance against Edmonton on Tuesday, Grubauer will get the nod versus the Blues -- although considering he has come on in relief of Semyon Varlamov in two straight games, it shouldn't come as a shock to see coach Jared Bednar shake things up.