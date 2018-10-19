Grubauer will start in net Saturday on the road against the Hurricanes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Despite allowing three to the Devils on the road Thursday, Grubauer will receive his second straight look in the crease as the team plays its second of a three-game road trip. Carolina has been lethal at home in three games this season, knocking home 14 pucks in those contests. Grubauer will attempt to buck that trend Saturday and uneven his 1-1-0 record with a victory.