Grubauer will defend the home net in Thursday's game against the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been impressive this season, and he'll likely handle a large workload until Pavel Francouz (lower body) returns from IR. Through six games, Grubauer has recorded a .919 save percentage and a 4-2-0 record. The 29-year-old draws a favorable matchup, as the Sharks have registered just 2.30 goals per game so far.