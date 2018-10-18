Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Thursday
Grubauer will guard the road goal Thursday against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer struggled in his only other start this season, surrendering four goals on 34 shots to the Blue Jackets on Oct. 9. It won't be any easier this time around, taking on a New Jersey club averaging 4.25 goals over four contests to begin the 2018-19 campaign.
