Grubauer will tend the twine against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer will be making his Avalanche debut Tuesday after joining the club via trade during the offseason. The German will start the year as the No. 2 behind Semyon Varlamov, but could challenge for a bigger role as the season goes along. In 35 appearances last year, the 26-year-old wnt 15-10-3 with a trio of shutouts and a .923 save percentage, helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup.