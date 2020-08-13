Grubauer stopped all 14 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes during Game 1 of their first-round series.

Arizona only managed seven shots through the first two periods before showing a bit of life on offense in the third, but Grubauer was more than up to the challenge. The 28-year-old now has a .931 save percentage through three playoff starts, and he'll look to stay locked in for Game on Friday afternoon.