Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Sharks in Game 4
Grubauer earned a 32 save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Grubauer's had mixed results in the second round, but he was at the top of his game Thursday. It's the first postseason shutout of his career. Grubauer should start again in Saturday's Game 5.
