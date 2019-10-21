Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blue-paint bound Monday
Grubauer will tend the road twine for Monday's game against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer has been impressive so far with a 5-0-1 record and .919 save percentage, and now he'll get a shot at the defending champs. The Blues, however, haven't looked the part lately with four straight losses and just 2.5 goals per game in that span. It'll be a tough matchup regardless, but fantasy gamers shouldn't shy away from Grubauer in this outing.
