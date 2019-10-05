Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Grubauer will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer performed well against a mighty Flames team in the season opener, stopping 27 of 30 shots in the 5-3 win. He'll be called upon again for a matchup with the divisional rival Minnesota. Grubauer has a good shot at keeping up the success against the Wild, who ranked 27th in the league with 2.56 goals per game last year.
