Grubauer will guard the road cage in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer put together a 21-save shutout against the Blues on Saturday, and he'll make his third straight start Tuesday. The Kings showed some life in their opening series against the Wild, scoring three goals in each of their first two outings, which both ended up as overtime losses. It's Grubauer's net to lose at this point, but he'll have some extra job security for the time being because Pavel Francouz is out with a minor injury.