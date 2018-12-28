Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Bounces back despite loss
Grubauer took the loss after stopping 41 of 43 shots Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Vegas.
Even though he didn't get the win, this was an excellent showing for Grubauer in the face of a relentless Vegas attack. Given his performances over the past four games, the disaster against Arizona can likely be written off as a bad night, as he's given up just five goals on 102 shots in the other three games.
